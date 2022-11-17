(NewsNation) Every year, about eight million tons of plastic waste end up in the ocean.

Rachel Garcia, a mom of two, is tackling the problem in her community. She and her family opened Dry Good Refillery, the first plastic-free grocery store in New Jersey, to offer customers a way to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics.

“I knew from being fortunate enough to see other parts of the world that this way of shopping was out there,” Garcia said. “I really wanted to bring that back home and see if it would have an impact on my community, and be something that other people felt would be useful and helpful in reducing their own waste as well.”

The shop allows customers to refill more than 275 commonly bought houshold and grocery items with reusable containers, including olive oil, spices, coffee beans, dish soap and laundry detergent.