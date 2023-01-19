NOLA mom on a mission to help other single moms

(NewsNation) — A New Orleans single mother of five is making a difference by helping other single moms across the nation.

Quiana Rowe gives gifts to other single mothers who reach out to her through Facebook because she knows what it is like to always get left out.

“When it comes to Mother’s Day or Christmas, I know what it feels like to be a single mom, and sometimes you know, they just kind of get left out especially if they have little kids,” Quiana said.

Kayle Smythe, a recipient of Quiana’s act of kindness, wanted to share her appreciation and gratitude for her on “Morning in America.”

“In this day and age, random acts of kindness are needed,” Quiana said.

