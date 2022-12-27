(NewsNation) —A financial company that loaned money to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic is giving $50,000 to a nonprofit based in Milwaukee that helps culinary entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.

Cross River Bank, in Fort Lee, New Jersey is giving a grant to Upstart Kitchen, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The two actually had a relationship during the pandemic, which is how Upstart found out about Cross River’s Foundation. According to the bank’s website, the Foundation funds programs and projects that help the community.

“(Upstart) had an unbelievable story and a common mission with us,” Miriam Wallach, head of social responsibility for Cross River Bank, said on “Morning in America.”

What Upstart does is provide those interested in the food industry access to resources such as a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, Bishop Walter Harvey, the president emeritus for Prism EDC, said. Prism EDC is the company that operates Upstart.

“We’re providing resources and training and the community for them to create generational wealth,” Harvey said. “(We’re) not just teaching people how to fish or giving them fish, but allowing them to own a piece of the pie.”

