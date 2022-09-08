Organization honoring lives lost on 9/11 through kindness

(NewsNation) — Inspired by compassionate strangers, Pay It Forward 9/11 began 20 years ago, on the first anniversary of the attacks.

Its mission is to help communities where harmony grows through random acts of kindness and the ripple effect they cause.

Kevin Tuerff, the organization’s founder and president, said they’re in the middle of its 100 days of kindness and unity campaign to perform at least 22,000 good deeds for 2022.

For more information on how you can join the challenge, visit www.payitforward911.org.