(NewsNation) — Jon Jerome started H.E.R.O.E.S Care in 2003 when his young daughters wanted to send care packages to military members. Since then, it has provided more than $1 million in direct financial assistance and more than $150 million in donated products nationwide to our soldiers.

He said his daughters were 3 and 11 years old when they started.

“They wanted to do something for the soldiers that were deploying, and we stood out on High Ridge and asked people for help, and it grew from 13 care packages to what it is today,” Jerome said.

Now, the organization bundles between 100 to 125 care packages every month. The organization has since expanded to providing emergency financial assistance for the spouses of the deployed, employment opportunities and mental health care resources.