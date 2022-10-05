Organization providing life jackets, water safety education

(NewsNation) — Whether you’re planning your next family vacation or heading out on the water this weekend, it’s important for both kids and adults to know the basics of water safety.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard accident report, more than 5,000 boating accidents occur each year in the U.S., and lack of boating safety education accounts for 77% of fatal accidents.

The Sea Tow Foundation is dedicated to providing boat safety tips as well as free life jackets to boaters across the country. Since 2008, they’ve distributed more than 90,000 life jackets to local businesses and organizations.

Gail Kulp, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the organization was founded by Capt. Joe Frohnhoefer to help preventable boating accidents he’d see on the water.