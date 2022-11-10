(NewsNation) — Nearly six weeks after a deadly hurricane made landfall in Florida, the state is facing another tropical storm: Nicole.

But some still haven’t recovered from Ian. So, Pastor Leon Williams and the congregation at St. John First Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Florida, are continuing to gather truckloads of supplies to help the community get back to everyday life.

“Fort Myers is recovering. However, in certain areas, the damage was irreparable, particularly on the coast,” Williams said on “Morning in America.” “The main focus of our church was to bring some level of relief to the community.”

For Williams and his parishioners, the immediate aim after the hurricane was to get people a hot meal, and resources such as cleaning supplies, hygiene products and gift cards.

“We gave away a large number of those to help people to rebuild whatever it is they needed to rebuild,” Williams said.

For more information, visit St. John First Missionary Baptist Church’s website.