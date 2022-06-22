(NewsNation) — Every day, families across the country are remembering heroes who lost their lives to save ours, including one woman who has found a way to honor them through her love for cooking.

Chelsea Swindle created Gold Star Meal Prep in memory of her husband Jason, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2012.

“I felt like it gave me a purpose again. You kind of lose your sense of who you are, and you’re you just feel so lost,” Swindle said. “I use this as a way to turn things around and show my kids that you can make a positive out of any situation.”

Gold Star families are immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. People may have heard presidents in different administrations speak to Goldstar families at times like Veterans Day or Memorial Day but Swindle is personalizing the term with her story.

“I wanted to use this platform, since everyone does love food, to bring awareness to what Goldstar means. Because most people when you hear a Gold Star family, not everyone knows what it is, and so I want to use it as a platform to be able to spread that,” Swindle explained.

For more information about Gold Star Meal Prep visit www.goldstarmealprep.com.