Plastic surgeons repair facial injuries in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — A team of medical specialists from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstruction Surgery made a pact to make a difference overseas. Now, the team has just returned from a medical mission in Ukraine, where they were treating soldiers and civilians who have had facial injuries as a result of war.

Dr. Manoj Abraham, the facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon who serves as the chair of Face-to-Face, joined “Morning in America” to discuss the team’s mission and work in Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, there are so many patients who are injured from the conflict. And we really felt that this was an opportunity where we share expertise and help these patients, you know, with devastating facial injuries,” Abraham said.

He explained that many injuries were the result of shrapnel, bullet wounds, burns and atrocities committed in the war. Their skill set was able to bring complex reconstructive techniques to Ukraine.

“The patients there have incredible courage. You know, they want to return to the war effort. And so being able to put them back together so that they can help, you know, again, fight for their country, was incredibly gratifying,” Abraham said. “A lot of the stories are heartbreaking. A woman was shot through the face trying to help her son when they were stopped by Russian soldiers, and so being able to reconstruct her jaw, for instance, was incredibly gratifying.”