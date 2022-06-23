Florida business owner keeps families fed for less

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation) — A Tampa Bay, Florida, business owner is thinking outside the box to fight inflation and working to save her customers money at the same time.

Davenport’s Daily Delights has been delivering fresh, home-cooked meals for nearly 10 years.

Peggy Davenport works to make catering decisions much easier for busy families with an added priority now to ensure she is helping them save a few dollars.

“When inflation started hitting, I started thinking about things and to save our customers money,” Davenport said.

Daily Delights delivers meals weeknights, Monday through Thursday. However, amid rising inflation, she decided to make a few changes when she saw orders drop.

“We’ve decided to do two days’ worth of cooking, four days in two days, so they can save on their delivery phase, they can save on tipping, and then they can stockpile their food for the week,” Davenport said.

Her plan also helps her delivery drivers fight rising costs at the pump.

For more information on Davenport’s Daily Delights, click here.