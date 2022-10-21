(NewsNation) — Florida teen tennis twins Jaedyn and Jordyn Gomez are hoping to make tennis a more inclusive sport

The girls and their father, Jeff Gomez, said they want to show the world their Colombian heritage and the work ethic that’s been passed down to them through generations. The girls said they’re inspired by Venus and Serena Williams and hope they can also inspire others to take up the sport.

The twins first picked up tennis rackets when they were about 4 years old, according to their father. Off the court, the pair are also straight-A students.