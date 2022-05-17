(NewsNation) — It was the Mother’s Day gift Becky Ruvolo always wanted.

Becky, of Middletown, New Jersey, has been the stepmom to twins Gabriella and Julianna Ruvalo since the girls were 8. Both girls had been wanting to ask her to adopt them for a while. And then, this year, the perfect opportunity came up.

Gabriella and Julianna made a photobook for Becky for Mother’s Day, showing memories of their time together, with the final page reading, “Mom, will you adopt us?”

A video that received more than 4 million views on TikTok shows Becky, overcome with emotion, starting to cry happy tears as her daughters embrace her. A longer video posted on Newsflare shows Becky didn’t have to wait long to sign the papers — the girls had the document, and a pen ready for her.

“I think I just went into utter shock of what I read,” Becky said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.” While adopting the twins was always something she’d hoped for, Becky had never mentioned it, as she wanted the idea to come from them. But still, “I was confident. I knew I’m their mom,” Becky added.

Peter Ruvolo, Becky’s husband and Gabriella and Julianna’s dad, filmed the video.

“If you heard sniffling, it was me,” he joked on “Morning in America.”

Peter had known about Gabriella and Julianna’s plans, so for him, seeing the moment happen “was just amazing.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of my girls for even doing this,” Peter said. “My wife has been their mom since they’ve been together, and the feeling of just love and emotion — to watch it happen was just amazing.”