(NewsNation) — A serendipitous conversation between an Uber driver and his passenger led the driver to donate his kidney.

Uber driver Tim Letts, from southern New Jersey, was driving Bill Sumiel to his dialysis appointment. During that ride, Letts offered Sumiel his kidney.

It turned out — they’re a perfect match.

“Bill was just so genuine,” Letts said. “When Bill was talking to me, I couldn’t help but think of something my dad brings to the table all the time: Thinkers thought, doers did, and I believe good people need good people to stand by them.”

Before receiving a kidney, Sumiel had been on the transplant list for 3 1/2 years. Now, though, he says he feels “wonderful.”

“No more dialysis, no more ‘We’re getting up at 3 o’clock in the morning. … My whole day would be ruined. The next day you recover. And the day after that. Then it starts all over again,” he said.

“I’m so grateful this happened,” Sumiel said. “It had to be divine intervention.”

