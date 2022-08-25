Unsung hero captures veteran events through her lens

(NewsNation) — Fran Barber works around the clock with her camera to make sure that veterans events are documented and archived.

She started helping veterans by learning how to ride a motorcycle and has a very special reason for her mission of capturing these events.

“All of my uncles and my dad served either in World War II or in Korea, and it’s basically to honor them,” Barber said.

Barber said she’s currently working to document at least one veteran cemetery in every state.

“We’ve met some awesome patriots across this country,” she said.

