Veteran takes down knife-wielding man in Walmart

(NewsNation) — Shoppers in a South Carolina Walmart were faced with a man waving a knife while demanding money.

Demario Davis, who was inside the store at the time, was able to take the man down as another shopper took the knife from the suspect.

Davis said he initially felt threatened, but he was very concerned about the woman the man was chasing, and there were also kids in the area.

“I saw the line divider over in the corner when I saw him waving the knife in the young woman’s face. So I just casually walked over there and grabbed the line divider and waited until he wasn’t paying me any attention and then I just went over the head with it,” Davis recalled.

Davis said he joined the U.S. Air Force in October 2021, a month after 9/11, and his training helped him at that moment.