Virginia girl starts shoe drive to help students in need

(NewsNation) — Winter Davis started a nonprofit, Winter’s Place, after a few of her friends weren’t able to play with her outside because they didn’t have proper shoes to protect their feet.

Kendra Barner, Davis’ mom, said she’s always had a caring heart.

“She came to me because there was a lot of kids that couldn’t go to the museums with us and different type of pottery classes with us. I told her that we could make a change for little girls everywhere,” Barner recalled.

Barner said they have all seven school districts in their area, fire departments, three monasteries and the oldest private school in Virginia helping them bring the school drive together.

So far, the drive has panned over seven cities and they’ve collected and donated about 75 pairs of shoes and counting.

If you’d like to make a donation, email winterpfoundation@gmail.com and the nonprofit will let you know the location closest to you to made a donation. Or send donations to 1083 Independence Boulevard, Suite 173, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23455.