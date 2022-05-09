(NewsNation) — A longtime resident of Charlottesville, Virginia was honored for his commitment to the community and first responders.

Ed Price, sandwich shop owner and recipient of the 2021 Franchisee of the Year Award, discussed his recognition during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“It was a total surprise,” Price said. “The meaning is still registering with me.”

Price opened a Firehouse Subs franchise in 2014 and has since employed hundreds of local residents and no doubt has fed thousands.

“There are 268 of our restaurants in the mid-Atlantic region. And I’m the only one that’s going to be displaying this award for 2021,” Price said. “And it’s really kind of thrilling.”

He says the best part of being a Firehouse Subs franchise owner is knowing a portion of every purchase goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The foundation works to provide lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations, helping them to be better prepared to save lives in the communities they serve.

“Jaws of Life, you know, they get old, they need to be replaced,” Price said. “There might be a budget shortfall that delays that replacement. And the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is there for that reason to step in.”

As a result, Price has already been able to donate more than a million dollars in grants to first responders and public safety organizations in Virginia.

“It’s one of our core values that we give back to the community,” Price said. “And we’re doing that from this restaurant every day in supporting the Red Cross, in supporting the FEMA, vaccination drives, and on and on. I’m delivering food over to the University of Virginia Hospital today to our world-renowned cancer treatment center.”

Price does a little bit of everything and a lot for his community.

"It's a thrill to invite your viewers to the restaurant this morning," he said.

