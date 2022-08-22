Wisconsin candle company raising money for Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Months of war have been devastating for families in Ukraine, and Americans are still trying to do what they can to help.

The Door County Candle Company, based in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, started selling yellow and blue candles in February to raise money.

“I made a Facebook video about how devastated I was, my family was and we’re going to start a fundraiser to donate profits from a candle to a nonprofit that’s helping Ukraine with medical supplies and bandages, all of that,” owner Christiana Trapani said.

Now, Trapani, who is Ukrainian, wants to raise $1 million by Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Ukrainian Independence Day.