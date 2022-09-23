Women who beat cancer provide hope to the recently diagnosed

DeSOTO COUNTY, Miss. (NewsNation) — We all know the toll that cancer can take on a person physically and emotionally.

Two Mississippi women, Tracy Gallagher and Ashleigh Park, were both diagnosed with cancer in their 40s and underwent a combined 64 rounds of chemotherapy.

After treatment, they found purpose in helping others going through similar situations. Their organization, DeSoto Hope, is now providing “baskets of hope” to those in their community who are just beginning their cancer treatments.

“I think that just getting a basket from someone who has been in the same battle as you … and they’ve come out of the fire. When I was diagnosed, I didn’t know anyone,” said Parker. “I was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer; I didn’t have any living person that could come to me and help hold my hand and walk me through it.”

