(NewsNation) — At First Tee of St. Petersburg, Florida, kids aren’t just learning the perfect golf swing — but also real-life skills they can take anywhere.

Each year, First Tee reaches 3.7 million youth with weekly classes, summer camps and tournament series, according to its website.

“Golf is an individual sport, not like a team game. And you gotta manage yourself out there on the golf course. You got to have a high level of integrity,” executive director Rick Waltman said. “Playing the game of golf, you learn a lot about yourself and lessons in life, which can carry over into your future.”

One of the lessons these kids learn is how to manage their emotions.

“We teach them to be positive, be patient and ask for help, as well as respect themselves and others in their surroundings,” Waltman said.