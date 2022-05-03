Americans react to potential end of Roe v. Wade

(NewsNation) — Hours after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggested the nation’s highest court will overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, impassioned Americans took to the street to protest and celebrate

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion, obtained by Politico, states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

The document was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In the hours after the unprecedented leak, hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court.

“We were literally in the middle of our finals and we dropped everything to come here because it is that important to us,” student Sarah Ackels told NewsNation. “We know we’re fortunate enough to be here in D.C. Other people, especially people who are struggling in Republican states, this is going to impact them significantly. People who are less privileged than we are, we know we need to be here for them.”

“This is cause for celebration, cause to encourage people to refocus on this issue of abortion,” pro-life activist Jonathan Damel said. “Five decades of murder is too much, they need all the attention they can get.”

There was immediate backlash from Democratic lawmakers at the highest levels, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer putting out a joint statement saying in part:

“If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans. The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.” nANCY PELOSI AND CHUCK SCHUMER

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement, “We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion.” But local officials were praising the draft.

“This puts the decision-making back into the hands of the states, which is where it should have always been,” said Mississippi state Rep. Becky Currie.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment and NewsNation could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which dates from February.