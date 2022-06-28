CHICAGO (NewsNation) — This year’s Independence day cookout will cost Americans more at the grocery store.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, Americans, on average, will pay about $10 more than last year for all their holiday favorites.

Among the most significant increases are ground beef, chicken breasts, center-cut pork chops, and pork and beans.

Matthew Telles, a Dumpling Professional grocery shopper, joined NewsNation’s Morning in America to share tips on how Americans can cut down on some of those food costs. He recommends creating a plan to prepare some extra time to shop at multiple stores.

“I’m seeing variance in prices still across different products, one store is going to have something for those national price averages of like 30% increases on your proteins. Whereas you’re going to find some deals at some larger markets on those same proteins,” Telles said.

Telles recommends consumers use coupon apps and stacks their coupons. Also, consider fuel points and which grocery stores will pay you for gas.

He also recommends visiting your local farmer’s market for a much higher quality of produce products versus what you may find at the grocery stores.

Lastly, visiting a butcher may help you reduce the cost you pay for meat.

“You can get the exact amount of weight that you’re looking for, so you don’t have to overbuy and you don’t have to underbuy,” Telles said. “I am seeing lower prices there because usually, they’re coming in for more local sources.”