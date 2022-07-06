(NewsNation) — There have been more than 300 mass shootings in the U.S. in just the first half of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In the first week of the month, there have been at least 20 shootings, per data collected by the archive.

Just this past week, in Illinois, seven people died and dozens were injured after gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

With all this violence, many wonder: How can we feel safe in public places? Retired Secret Service agent Michael Verden came on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to answer this and other questions for viewers.

Q: In a situation like this, what should people do?

A: As someone who does a lot of active shooter training, Verden said people shouldn’t initially start running.

“If you start to run, you could be running towards the threat,” he said. Instead, if people do hear shots fired, and they’re OK, Verden said they should just take cover in their current location. If the threat starts coming closer, it would be a good idea during an outside event to look for an open store to shelter in. If the stores are closed, Verden said, he would break a window for entry.

Q: What security measures are at events like the parade?

At most large public gatherings, it’s common to see first responders such as medical personnel for issues such as heat stroke, Verden said.

“Now they’re there for a whole different reason,” he said. First responders at these events include police officers, nurses or emergency medical technicians, he added.

With parades, security at access points can be trickier because there are several points of entry.

“I know parades in the future will probably have several controlled access points for the vetting of people who come into that secure area,” Verden said.

Q: What should people do to be more vigilant, especially in places with large crowds?

“We’ll still have large gatherings, large crowds, parades, we have to approach it a different way,” Verden said. He likened it to the way one would approach going into a movie after the shooting at an Aurora, Colorado theater in 2012.

“We still go to the theater, we still go to movies, we just have to have a different mindset,” Verden said. “It’s called situational awareness. Walk in there. Know where the exits are, know if you had to leave that building how to safely evacuate.”