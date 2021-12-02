(NewsNation Now) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show,” will open up about his bid in one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.

Oz will chat with NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America” about the Pennsylvania Senate race and the coronavirus pandemic.

Have something you want to ask Oz? You can submit a question for Oz for the “Morning in America” interview.

Besides being a heart surgeon and an Emmy-winning TV host, Oz is also an author of New York Times bestsellers, presidential appointee, founder of a national nonprofit to educate teens about healthy habits and self-styled ambassador for wellness.

Oz — a longtime New Jersey resident — is entering a Republican field with an influx of candidates. Several TV stations took down “The Dr. Oz Show” after Oz formally became a candidate for U.S. Senate.

You can watch the interview Friday at 8:30/7:30c a.m.