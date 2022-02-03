At a glance: US military involvement in Syria

(NewsNation Now) — American involvement in the Syrian civil war first began in 2014, and the U.S. continues to implement counterterrorism efforts in the country to this day.

U.S. forces are still stationed in the country and on Thursday, U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria.

Recent events are a good reminder of the scale of America’s continued involvement in the country, as ISIS continues to be a threat that the U.S. has taken very seriously.

U.S. involvement began in 2014 after then-President Barack Obama launched airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria.

The first troops arrived in 2015 to assess Syrian fighters combating ISIS in Iraq.

In 2019, the U.S. announced the defeat of ISIS in Syria. By the middle of that year, the U.S. began withdrawing some of its troops while committing to leaving a few behind to help the Syrian fighters. These are the U.S. troops who remain in the country today.

America has launched counterterrorism airstrikes on at least 17,000 locations throughout Syria since 2019, when its formal role in Syria ended.

The Department of Defense continues to activate U.S. troops for duty in Syria and estimates that the U.S. will have spent more than $2 trillion in Syria and Iraq on counterterrorism efforts by the end of this fiscal year. This dollar amount does not take into account all the humanitarian aid the U.S. has provided Syria during its ongoing civil war.