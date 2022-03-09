At a glance: Where does the US get its oil?

(NewsNation) — About 8% of all U.S. petroleum products, which includes crude oil, come from Russia.

President Joe Biden moved on Tuesday to ban the import of Russian oil to the U.S. in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

So, from where does the U.S. source the rest of its oil?

It may surprise most people to learn that most of it comes from our neighbors to the north.

Of the oil that the U.S. does import:

52% of that comes from Canada.

11% comes from Mexico.

11% from OPEC nations.

7% comes from Saudi Arabia.

For Russia, the petroleum products we did import:

About half went to the West Coast because it is not connected by pipeline to the Gulf Coast’s oil fields.

The East Coast gets about a quarter of U.S. Russian oil imports.

Since 1949, for the first time, the U.S. is actually exporting more oil than it’s importing.

Even before the ban imposed by Biden, there were already some refineries refusing to buy Russian oil because they were worried it would be ensnared by sanctions.