Autonomous robots now being used for deliveries

(NewsNation Now) — The next generation of robots are here, and they’re able to get you the products you need.

Serve Robotics recently unveiled its latest generation of robots that are able to deliver people supplies like food and medicine without human intervention.

These robots, set up like an insulated lockbox on wheels, are able to autonomously navigate busy city sidewalks. Customers can input a code to retrieve their delivery when it arrives to them.

Getting to this point took nearly five years of work by the Serve Robotics team, according to a news release. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, the company designs, develops and operates zero-emission robots that can serve people in public places.

In 2021, Serve robots made over 10,000 deliveries in the Hollywood area, and they’re also being used in college campuses like at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Serve’s ultimate five-year goal is to take over 5% of deliveries, the company said.

Robot deliveries “further enhance public safety by significantly reducing the potential for human error,” Serve Robotics co-founder and CEO Dr. Ali Kashani said in a statement. “This technical and commercial milestone is an achievement for the entire AV industry, and accelerates our mission to make delivery more accessible and sustainable.”

