Apparel brand spreading positive vibes one T-shirt at a time

(NewsNation Now) — Colorado apparel brand “Be A Good Person” has embraced the mantra of positivity.

And in just four small words, it is inspiring a lot more than just fashion.

“The purpose was to create something that was more of a positive movement in the streetwear side of clothing,” Julian Donaldson, co-founder of “Be A Good Person,” said during an appearance on “Morning in America“. “And from there, it bloomed.”

The brand was created about six years ago, is based in Denver and was developed based on a passion for positivity and a brighter future that we foresee within our society, according to its website.

Their message has resonated.

The brand has raised over a million dollars over the last five years in its partnership with The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Partnering with No Kid Hungry, the brand was able to donate 250,000 meals this past May.

The brand also invests in partnerships with the people in the local Denver community.

“Stedman Elementary was one of our favorites,” Donaldson said. “We just believe in putting something more into the clothing than just selling clothing. But doing something actually activating it: Community projects and going into our community and trying to make an actual difference.”

Instead of supporting the current trends of negativity, the brand’s goal is to remind us all to approach our days with an optimistic, positive, and refreshed outlook.

“We believe that positive change truly starts within ourselves, one person at a time,” the brand states on its website.

So what does it take to be a good person in 2021?

“I think just respect and authenticity and being true to your values, but also respecting others values and really trying to put yourself out there in your community and trying to lead and mentor people that, you know, look up to you,” Donaldson said.

“It’s the respect, the listening to each other and learning from each other,” he said.