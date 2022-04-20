Big brother teaches sister how to ride a bike

(NewsNation) — When Brooke Wilcox looked out the window last month, she saw the sweetest moment any parent could ask for: a brother helping his sister.

A heartwarming video posted to Instagram shows Mak, 8, teaching his sister Judy, 4, how to ride her bike for the first time, without training wheels. The now-viral video has touched the hearts of more than a million people.

Wilcox attributes the gesture to her parenting style.

“Show your kids love and teach them empathy and build up their confidence,” she said.

Wilcox says Mak has the biggest heart and was so excited to help Judy learn to ride.

“He did this on his own,” she adds. “It was the way that he was teaching her. He was pushing her towards the grass so that she could try and pedal before she tipped over, which was genius! I didn’t think of that.”

Judy has now learned to ride and it’s all she’s asking to do, according to her mom.