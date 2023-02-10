More than a Black barbershop: Gifted hands and a generous heart

Master barber Dennis “Denny Moe” Mitchell has gifted hands and a generous heart. He is also living proof one man can make a difference in the lives of many.

(NewsNation) — Walk into any Black barbershop in America and you will almost certainly hear two things:

A buzz in the air and back-and-forth banter.

It’s part of the Black barber experience, a place where men and women can talk openly, honestly, and candidly, all while getting a haircut that has to be precise from point to point.

Since the 19th century, the Black barbershop has been a safe haven for Black people to come and discuss systemic change, economic empowerment and social justice.

In New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, Dennis “Denny Moe” Mitchell is a keeper of the tradition.

“I think it’s something that a gift that I have that people trust me,” Mitchell said.

The master barber has owned his own shop for most of his 40-year career. His clientele has included the rich and famous, and customers like Walter Fox, who was a teenager when he heard about Denny Moe’s.



“He’s, he has a one-of-a-kind personality,” Fox said. “He is that person that everybody loves.”

Mitchell has gifted hands and a generous heart. He uses his barbershop as a community support center.

Mitchell holds food drives at his shop, where members of the community can get fresh fruits and vegetables.

He has also given out thousands of dollars in scholarships — every dime and dollar Mitchell paid or raised himself.

Hundreds of people have also registered to vote at his store.

“I’ve been in this community for a lot of years and a lot of people know me and I don’t remember who they are,” Mitchell said.

But everyone who walks in the door of Denny Moe’s gets equal respect.

Their motto is: “I matter.”

“Black lives matter, whites lives matter, blue lives matter, I matter,” Mitchell said. “You can dispute all the other stuff but you can never dispute, I matter.”

One of Mitchell’s greatest accomplishments was launching “Cutting for a Cure.”

Every two years, Mitchell partners with healthcare groups to provide free on-site medical screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes and various cancers.

Mitchell got the idea after watching his father die from cancer.

For 48 hours straight the barbershop gives out free haircuts.

“I couldn’t do nothing for him but I can probably do something for somebody else,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is living proof one man can make a difference in the lives of many.

Denny Moe’s isn’t defined by just his business — it’s his ministry.

And Mitchell loves using the gifts God gave him to serve his community and help keep the long legacy of Black barbers in America alive and thriving.