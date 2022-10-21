‘We are determined:’ Blind runner competes in marathons

(NewsNation) — Known as the “Marathon Man,” running is second nature for Tim Paul — a 64-year-old athlete who, despite being blind, has competed in 20 different marathons. That includes four Boston Marathons.

“I like to represent the blind and show the blind they can do anything we want,” Paul said. “We are determined.”

Paul began running when he was high school and was able to run on his own until his 20s, he said. His speed on the track is a metaphor for how quickly he jumped in to help others in his role at the Chicago Lighthouse. The world-renowned social services organization is dedicated to serving the blind, visually impaired, disabled and veteran communities.

October is Blindness Awareness Month, and Paul wants employers to do more.

“Think about hiring the blind because we have abilities. We are able to work,” he said.

Paul will participate Sunday in the inaugural Rise to Shine race in Chicago, held in partnership with the Chicago Lighthouse and the Chicago Central Lions Club.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a race that would support the Chicago Lighthouse,” Paul said.

Chicago Lighthouse CEO Janet Szlyk says Paul is paving the way for others.

“People who are blind, visually impaired or disabled want to do the same things anyone else wants to do.,” she said.

Without sight, Paul said he hears everything that’s around him and runs with the assistance of a guide.

“It’s a thing about working together and doing it together,” Paul said. “You learn and we’ll be fine.”