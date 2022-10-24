Blind runner competes to raise awareness

(NewsNation) — Blind runner Tim Paul ran a 10K in Chicago to raise awareness that those who are blind or visually impaired can be just as capable as anyone else.

Paul has completed 20 marathons, and ran in the Rise to Shine 10K on Sunday. The race raised money for Chicago Lighthouse, which serves the blind, visually impaired, disabled and veteran communities.

Paul runs with a guide, and also advocates for employers to consider hiring blind employees. He completed the 10K with a time of 1 hour and 4 minutes.

Watch the full story in the video player above.