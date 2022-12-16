Boaters rescued after 10 days stranded at sea

(NewsNation) — Two boaters and a dog were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday and are now back with their families after being stranded in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days.

Joe DiTomasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 65, were sailing from New Jersey to Florida in their boat when a storm blew them off course and knocked down half the mast. The two ran out of fuel and power and could not use the radios or navigation equipment to call for help.

U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic area spokesperson Commander Daniel Schrader joined “Morning in America” to discuss the rescue and detail the boaters’ survival.

“They didn’t have the equipment and the food onboard necessary for being at sea,” Schrader said. “They took apart the water lines and drank the water out of there. They told us they cracked open cans of beans and were drinking the water out of the beans as well.”

Watch Daniel Schrader’s full interview in the player above.