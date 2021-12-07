(NewsNation Now) — Custom and Border Protection (CBP) agents around the country have seized millions of dollars in fake goods from different ports of entry.

Illegal drugs, fake money and designer handbags are a few of the items seized by agents. In Louisville, Kentucky agents uncovered two pounds of fentanyl hidden in a baby doll.

In the past week, CBP agencies have captured 133 shipments of illegal items including 89 containing illegal drugs.

The agency says more than $3 million in knock-off products and nearly $5 million in counterfeit cash were taken in the haul.

Customs has warned consumers to look closely at what they’re buying and not to get enticed by deals that seem “too good to be true.”