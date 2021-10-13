(NewsNation Now) —The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers have never contested that he and his brother set off the two bombs in 2013 that killed three people and injured almost 300.

Tsarnaev received six death sentences for the bombing. An appeals judge threw out those sentences, giving him life in prison, setting the stage for arguments over a capital sentence.

“I think we need to send a message,” Boston bombing survivor Marc Fucarile said during an appearance on “Morning in America“. “If this act is something you do, this is your consequence.”

Marc was at the finish line when one of the bombs went off. He lost one leg and almost lost the other.

In this April 16, 2013, file photo, investigators examine the scene of the second bombing outside the Forum Restaurant on Boylston Street near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, a day after two blasts killed three and injured more than 260 people. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

“Many family members of the survivors I have spoken with are for the death penalty,” Fucarile said.

Fucarile speaks passionately about the very personal issue and is not happy the U.S. “is not holding criminals responsible.”

“If this doesn’t call for the death penalty? What would call for the death penalty?” he says of the actions that took three lives and left “265 injured, 17 amputees mutilated.”

“What kind of message are we sending,” he questions.

If the high court upholds the ruling for life in prison, “I’d like to see us go back after it and retry it. I mean, 100%,” Fucarile said.

The Biden administration has aggressively pursued a capital sentence for Tsarnaev even as it has halted federal executions and Biden has called for an end to the federal death penalty.

Tsarnaev’s guilt in the deaths of three people in the bombing is not at issue in the case the justices will hear — just whether he should be sentenced to life in prison, or death.