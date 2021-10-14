WEBSTER, Wis. (NewsNation Now) —You leave your kids at home to run a quick errand.

You pick up dinner for your family.

Then you get a call that your house is on fire.

That is exactly what happened to the Omar family in Webster, Wisconsin.

13-year-old Briar Omar is being called a hero after saving his four younger sisters from the house fire, pulling them to safety before firefighters arrived.

“So me and my sister smelled smoke and I turned around and the whole playpen was just on fire,” Briar said recounting his experience on “Morning in America”.

“So the first thing I thought of was my sisters,” he said. “I got all of them out of the house.”

Omar was home alone with his four younger sisters: Peyton, 12, Jocelyn, 3, Willow, 1, and Sawyer, who was only six months old.

Omar knew what he had to do and sprang into action.

“I ran back in and I got the fire extinguisher from under the sink and I tried to put it out,” he said. “I got out for a good amount of time until it just went up in bigger flames.”

Asked if he was ever afraid, “Not at the moment? No,” Briar said. “I didn’t really think anything of it until after, just watching it burn. It was just devastating.”

It will surely be an experience the 13-year-old hero reflects on for a long time as he passes on the advice, “have a fire extinguisher.”