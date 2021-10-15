Cash Cue: Make money flipping couches

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — If you’ve got a truck and are willing to do a little heavy lifting, a source of income might be as close as your local online classifieds. Our first guest on “Cash Cue,” Ryan Pineda, started off doing one couch at a time, making about $200 off each one, and ended up having to rent storage units to keep his inventory in stock.

According to Pineda, flipping a couch isn’t as hard as you might think. First off, look for sectionals. Any couch will sell, he said, but sectionals sell the best and bring in the most profit.

Cleaning a couch for flipping isn’t as hard as you might think. It’s usually a matter of just taking off the cushion covers, running them through the wash and putting them back on. It’s important to evaluate the couch you’re buying and make sure it doesn’t need more work than you can put into it before you hand over your cash.

Once the covers are cleaned, list the couch on an online sale site like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace and wait for the offer to come in. Deliver the couch, pick up your payment and pocket your profit.

Pineda said he’d tried handling other pieces of household furniture such as dressers and dining room tables, but couches were by far the best due to availability and ease of transport.

While Pineda now flips houses for a living, he estimates that he flipped more than 1,000 couches while he was doing that business, and made an average profit of $200 per couch.