Mother of Cheslie Kryst says former Miss USA struggled with depression

(NewsNation Now) — The mother of former Miss USA and “Extra” TV correspondent Cheslie Kryst is opening up about her daughter’s silent struggle with depression.

April Simpkins, Kryst’s mother, shared a statement about her death on Wednesday, writing: “Cheslie led both a public and private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high- functioning depression, which she hid from everyone, including me, her closest confidant until very shortly before her death.”

Simpkins has said she is “forever changed” by her daughter’s death, which has been ruled a suicide.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this,” Simpkins writes.

Clearly, the two women were very close, and it is difficult to imagine what it’s like to lose a child as there really are no words of solace for something like that.

Kryst had been open about her mental health; she posted a video in 2019 talking about her struggles.

She was vocal about issues like online bullying, trolling, getting older and just her day-to-day anxieties.

And now her mother’s continuing those conversations about depression — something that so many people deal with.

30-year-old Kryst— who was crowned Miss USA in 2019 and finished in the Top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant in the same year — was found dead on Sunday outside her Manhattan apartment building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family confirmed her death in a statement saying:

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”

The World Health Organization says that 264 million people experience depression worldwide and over 700,000 people die by suicide every year. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in 15- to 29-year-olds.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those in distress: 1-800-273-8255.