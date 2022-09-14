(NewsNation) — A man is impersonating officers in Chicago by wearing police apparel, flashing a badge to enter places and even toting a handgun.

NewsNation local affiliate WGN reports that in each incident, the offender claimed he is a Chicago police officer or sergeant.

The man was spotted trying to get into a home, as well as the Shedd Aquarium, claiming he does private security. However, he was unsuccessful after the aquarium’s security team vetted him and denied access.

The man is not in custody at present.

Another incident where someone pretended to be a cop happened earlier this year in Oklahoma City. A man was arrested in February during a traffic stop, NewsNation affiliate KFOR said, after police saw yellow flashing lights on his car.

Police later said they found several things while conducting the traffic stop that the man didn’t have credentials for, according to KFOR, such as a dashcam, antenna, spotlight, computer and light bar. The light bar, police said, had yellow flashing lights, but could also turn red and blue.

Just last week, CBS Colorado wrote about a man impersonating an officer who was caught when he chose to pull over an actual off-duty Adams County sheriff’s deputy. Brighton police said the man brake-checked the deputy and forced him to the shoulder of the interstate, CBS reported. The impersonator was wearing a security shirt and holding a silver badge when he approached the officer’s car, police said.