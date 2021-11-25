Chicago nurses help overwhelmed restaurant

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — When a group of Chicago nurses in Atlanta for a conference stopped in at a Wahlburgers for a meal and discovered the place was overwhelmed, they didn’t get mad and leave. Instead, the jumped in and helped.

April Marrs, an ER nurse, is accustomed to having to jump into chaotic situations, so stepping in to help at the restaurant was perfectly natural.

Jennifer Raitt, another nurse in the group, said it started with the idea of taking their own orders and putting them in, and snowballed from there. Another nurse said she’d always wanted to be a waitress, so she led the way and the whole crew got to work.

After three hours, the rush was done and it was closing time. The nurses ate their meals and left with the thanks of the restaurant crew.

“We’re all in this together,” said Marrs, “And just a little gesture of compassion can go a long way.”