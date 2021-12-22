(NewsNation Now) — You could call it McFitness.

Chicken McNuggets and a workout may not go hand in hand, but a China McDonald’s is putting the unusual combination together.

In a video reposted by the McDonald’s official Twitter account, a customer is biking all while enjoying an ice cream cone and soft drink.

McDonald’s customers and workout enthusiasts can pedal away while dining inside the Shanghai McDonald’s. The bikes were made to produce energy to wirelessly charge customers’ cellphones while sitting at the table, according to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s did not confirm whether it has plans to bring the bikes to the U.S.