(NewsNation Now) — Cleanup is underway after a historic winter storm hit the Northeastern part of the U.S. this weekend, bringing more than two feet of snow to some areas while packing high winds and canceling thousands of flights.

New York City experienced a heavy snowfall while Long Island, New York, was slammed with up to two feet of snow. Some coastal areas of New Jersey recorded 15 inches.

In Long Island, three men died in separate incidents related to shoveling snow. Several states declared emergencies in response to the storm, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas.

In Connecticut, some spots recorded 60 mph wind gusts and nearly two feet of snow. Coastal areas across Massachusetts were hit hard, with up to three inches of snow, including some flooding along the shoreline. Rhode Island got more than two feet of snow. Some areas of Maine and New Hampshire also received more than a foot.

The storm prompted airlines to cancel nearly 6,000 flights through the weekend. Amtrak halted its passenger rail service across much of the region, and the main commuter line for Long Island suspended its operations for at least one full day.

Power outages were limited in most of the impacted states with the exception of Massachusetts, where more than 100,000 lost power at the height of the storm.

Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings throughout the weekend: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.