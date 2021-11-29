(NewsNation Now) — In the true spirit of the holidays, a 10-year-old Colorado boy saved the allowance he earned for a year to buy presents for those less fortunate in his community.

“I know that there’s kids out there that don’t have anything,’ Chassyon Murphy said during an appearance on Monday’s “Morning in America”. “And then I have a lot of toys. So I started buying stuff. And then I start giving them to kids.”

Chassyon bought twelve gifts with his hard-earned money and dropped them off at the Aurora, Colorado, police department to be given to boys and girls who need them.

“We just came up with the idea,” Chassyon’s guardian Susan Nieves said as there wasn’t an ongoing toy drive that prompted his donation.

Chazzy, as he is sometimes called, earned an allowance for doing chores around the house that he said he was just going to do anyway.

Chazzy did the dishes, took out the trash, did some cleaning and even helped with the cooking.

A Sony PlayStation 5 and a mini BMX bike are on Chazzy’s wish list as he works to make Christmas a little brighter for other kids in need.