Fans fill the stands as Colton Herta leads the field in the early laps of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(NewsNation) — Colton Herta wants to do something at the Indy 500 only two people have done before.

The driver won the Grand Prix of Indianapolis earlier this month, and is now gearing up for the Indy 500, which starts Sunday.

Winning both races is a rare feat. But Herta, son of former race car driver Bryan Herta, is no stranger to those.

He was the first IndyCar series racer born in the 2000s. At 18, Herta became the youngest race winner in IndyCar history after winning Circuit of the Americas, and was the youngest pole winner in IndyCar Series history when he was 19.

“It’s the ultimate goal, right, is to get to IndyCar racing, the Indy 500. And we’ve done that. But now the goal is to win it,” Herta told NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert.

To get ready for the race, Herta’s been going through all the data he has, and gotten help from his dad as well.

“Preparation is key,” Herta said.