Countries refuse migrants amid immigration backlog

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — At the U.S.-Mexico border, there’s a border backlog because other nations have refused to take migrants back.

Border crossings declined for a third straight month but it is still significantly higher than it was this time last year. The number of people crossing the border in October was near 164,000.

Countries including Ecuador, Nicaragua, Cuba and Brazil have refused to accept returned migrants from the U.S. Currently, Venezuelans don’t need to show a visa to enter Mexico and the Biden administration believes that makes it easier for people to access the U.S. border.

In response, Reuters reports that Mexico is considering tougher entry requirements for Venezuelans, including potentially reviewing records to show that migrants are economically solvent and in employment, and have a return plane ticket.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the administration was working with Mexico to address root causes of irregular migration in a “collaborative, regional approach.”

Authorities have captured 47,762 Venezuelans at the U.S. border this year through September, government data showed, according to Reuters. In the previous 12 months, there were only 1,262 apprehensions of Venezuelans.