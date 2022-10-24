Couple donates embryos, meets resulting biological triplets

(NewsNation) — A Texas couple who donated their embryos after conceiving twins through IVF later learned they have biological triplets.

Brook and Chris Martin turned to a Nashville clinic for help more than 20 years ago, where they were able to conceive their twin sons through IVF. Later, the couple decided to donate their remaining embryos in hopes they’d help others.

After the dawn of genealogy technology, the parents discovered they have biological triplets — two boys and a girl — who celebrated their 20th birthdays Monday.

You can watch their full interview with “Morning in America” in the player above.