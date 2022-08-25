(NewsNation) — A Tennesee couple took their engagement photos outside an Olive Garden, so now, the restaurant is sending them to Italy on an all-expenses paid honeymoon.

Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills said they asked a friend, Shea Cravens, of Hunter La Shea Photography, to take their pictures, which ended up going viral on TikTok.

“We knew we wanted to do something a little bit different from what everyone around here does,” Bibb said.

That’s when Cravens gave them the idea to go to Olive Garden.

“The sole purpose of the pictures was just our engagement photos for wedding websites, RSVPs and stuff like that,” Mills said.”One thing led to another and it’s just gone completely crazy.”

Mills said that he and Bibb are grateful to Olive Garden and Cravens for their “super great” experience.