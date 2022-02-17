Couples plan celebrations amid 2022 wedding boom

(NewsNation Now) — Something borrowed, something blue and a wedding boom is expected in 2022, according to new data.

The weddings are coming for us this year. Experts say that there will be more weddings this year alone in the U.S. than they’ve seen in nearly four decades.

The Wedding Report released a new survey, estimating that about 2.5 million weddings are expected to take place in 2022.

This boom follows a record number of cancellations, postponements and Zoom nuptials attributed to the COVID pandemic.

Relationship coach Elizabeth Overstreet is not surprised by the surge in celebrations.

“People had a lot of time to sit still during the pandemic,” she said. “And as a result of that, they really started thinking more about their relationships and being more intentional.”

Some couples who postponed their big wedding celebrations due to the pandemic still wanted to make it official.

For Georgia couple Kristin Wells and Ryan Davis, they still wanted to tie the knot even if it comes with new concerns.

“I do feel like there’s a sense of guilt, right?” Wells said. “Because we did have people who booked hotels and flights as some people haven’t been able to get refunds.”

Arizona couple Malorie and Maikel Davalos are thinking about what the wedding boom means for their bank account.

“We decided to get married at the courthouse just because we weren’t sure what the future held for us,” Malorie said. “We ran into vendors kind of hiking up their prices across the board, there are really limited options available and that caused the price to be about double based on the company we talk to.”

Relationship experts say that cheaper weddings result in lasting marriages, but for some, the once-in-a-lifetime event is a reason to go all-out.

Check back for Part 2 of NewsNation’s wedding report in the coming days.