Cracker Barrel, Feeding America team up to tackle food insecurity

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Food insecurity is on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Cracker Barrel teamed up with Feeding America to offer meals to families ahead of the holidays.

“We’re proud to be making a donation to Feeding America that will enable one million meals for the people struggling right now with food insecurity,” said Jennifer Tate, chief marketing officer of Cracker Barrel.

The Cracker Barrel Food for Families initiative aims to end hunger, “beginning in high-need rural and underserved communities as well as in Middle Tennessee, where Cracker Barrel was founded.”

Tate says Cracker Barrel has always cared for families with high-quality homestyle food, so the partnership with the organization “just makes sense.”

“Every time we open a new restaurant will be partnering with local food banks that are part of the Feeding America network to make additional donations to that local community. We also look forward to each of our stores being able to donate some of our excess food to the local food banks,” Tate said.

The multi-year partnership will help millions — one homestyle meal at a time.