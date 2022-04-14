(NewsNation) — Getting the results of your nursing certification exam can be a nerve-wracking but potentially exciting moment for any would-be nurse hoping to start a career.

One dad is going viral on TikTok for his emotional reaction to his daughter, Shannon Rosen, passing her exam.

In the video, Rosen, getting ready to click the link, says her heart is “beating out of my chest,” while her father tells her, “Just relax” as he gently pulls back her hair.

Rosen hesitates, for a moment, to look at her results. But her father keeps up his encouragement until, finally, she clicks the link and learns … she passed.

“I knew it,” her father yells, as he and his daughter immediately burst into happy tears. “All that hard work. For two years. She’s going to be a nurse.”

A video of Rosen and her dad’s reaction garnered more than 100,000 likes and over 600,000 views on TikTok. Since then, Rosen has started her career as an operating nurse. She said her parents are her biggest supporters.

According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, about 68.85% of all candidates passed the nursing exam in 2021.